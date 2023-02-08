EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso county leaders are bringing love to the borderland with local activities for couples and their families this February.

Besides going to dinner and the movies with your plus one, County Commissioner Precinct 2, David Stout would like the community to know that there is so much to do in El Paso.

“People can’t say there is nothing to do in El Paso, especially when it comes to couples, and this is something that people can have fun with their significant other.”

El Paso County is presenting Locks of Love until Feb. 28. where Ascarate park visitors can feel as they’re in Paris by putting a lock on the heart-shaped structure. Located across The Pavilion, right by the pond.

As for El Paso County Courthouse, they’ve set up a Love is in the Air photo booth balloon arch for those who want to capture their love when taking a selfie from now to Feb. 23. Don’t forget to hash tag LOVEEPC23.

As for physical activities, you can enjoy tee time with your partner at the Jack and Jill Golf Tournament Feb. 26. According to city leaders, the tournament is in its third year.

“People can go play golf with their significant other and, you know, do something as a couple, right?” Stout said.

If you want to take a stroll with your loved one down Ascarate Park, Valentine’s Trail Heart Hunt is going on now until Feb.14. You will find sweet and romantic messages that will complete your day while by the water.

“You know, there’s a lot of great things happening too for the park. We just passed a certification of obligation, bond issuance. So, we are going to be spending 6 to 8 million dollars at the park, judging (the condition) the lake, remediating the festival areas,” Stout added.

For more information on Love is in the Air on Facebook click here.