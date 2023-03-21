EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with the owners of massage parlor 9 Spa to permanently close the establishment after a temporary restraining order was approved earlier this month.

The Honorable Patrick Garcia of the 384th District Court approved a TRO on March 8th this year against the landlords and owners of the spa after allegations that the spa was the site of illegal activity since 2019.

Those allegations include operating without a license, hiring unlicensed therapists and possible human trafficking.

According to the county attorney’s office, the spa, located at 1160 Airway Blvd. also advertised on adult websites used to promote prostitution and had reviews from individuals who claimed to have received sexual services.

An Agreed Order of Settlement was entered in court last week against the business and owner of 9 Spa, Yao Rong Chen. Chen agreed not to operate, own, associate, or have a financial interest in a massage establishment, including 9 Spa, in El Paso County, and agreed to pay a fine of $7,000.

The county attorney’s office said the landlords of the strip mall where 9 Spa is located, cooperated with the office and law enforcement to cancel the lease and make efforts to ensure future storefronts for human trafficking are not tenants on their properties.

El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said this case is yet another illustration of how the County Attorney’s Office’s Nuisance Abatement Team can work with law enforcement agencies and business and property owners to fight human trafficking in the county.

This lawsuit was the result of coordinated work between the El Paso Police Department’s Vice Unit, Investigator Michael Hanna from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), and the El Paso County Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit comes after other landlords in the county have agreed to evict illicit spas from their properties.