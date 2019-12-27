El Paso County now accepting live Christmas trees for recycling

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Thursday, (Dec. 26) the El Paso County Public Works Department along with County Parks and Recreation will begin accepting live holiday trees for recycling.

El Paso County residents will be able to drop off their live uncut trees at three locations around the city at no cost.

The trees will only be accepted until Jan. 7.

Officials said treecycling is an easy way to return renewable and natural resource back to the environment instead of disposing it in a landfill, where decomposition rates are slowed because of low oxygen levels.

Ascarate Park Maintenance Yard will be accepting both potted and cut holiday trees. The trees will be turned into mulch and used at County facilities, officials said.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, and tinsel from the tree before dropping it off.

These are the list of locations: