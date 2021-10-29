El Paso County Most Wanted fugitives for the week of October 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Oct. 29, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Reginald Maurice Payne
- Age: 54
- 6’04”, 220 Pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Sexual assault child
- Bond: $155,00
Daniel Barajas
- Age: 36
- 5’09”, 270 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Deceptive practice
- Bond: $30,000
Christopher Sena
- Age: 33
- 6′, 300 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Fraud transfer of motor vehicle >=$30K<$150K
- Bond: $20,000
Roberto Marquez
- Age: 31
- 5’10”, 165 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Deceptive trade practice x2,
- Bond: $15,000
James Jesse Doran
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Assault causes bodily injury of family member
- Bond: $2,500
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathan De la Garza
- Age: 29
- 5’7″, 190 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated kidnapping causes bodily injury sexual abuse
- Bond: $100,000
Marco Antonio Briseno
- Age: 35
- 5’9″, 200 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G IAT
- Bond: $41,000
Jose Luis Medina
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 128 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: possession of marijuana <=5LBS>4 OZ
- No Bond
Ismael Fonseca
- Age: 28
- 5’7″, 190 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon x 2
- Bond: $50,000
Jennifer Barcena Acosta
- Age: 43
- 5’2″, 145 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: DWI 3rd or more
- Bond: $100,000