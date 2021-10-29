El Paso County Most Wanted fugitives for the week of October 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Oct. 29, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Reginald Maurice Payne

Age: 54

6’04”, 220 Pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Sexual assault child

Bond: $155,00

Daniel Barajas

Age: 36

5’09”, 270 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive practice

Bond: $30,000

Christopher Sena

Age: 33

6′, 300 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Fraud transfer of motor vehicle >=$30K<$150K

Bond: $20,000

Roberto Marquez

Age: 31

5’10”, 165 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive trade practice x2,

Bond: $15,000

James Jesse Doran

Age: 40

5’10”, 200 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Assault causes bodily injury of family member

Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan De la Garza

Age: 29

5’7″, 190 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated kidnapping causes bodily injury sexual abuse

Bond: $100,000

Marco Antonio Briseno

Age: 35

5’9″, 200 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G IAT

Bond: $41,000

Jose Luis Medina

Age: 20

5’5″, 128 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: possession of marijuana <=5LBS>4 OZ

No Bond

Ismael Fonseca

Age: 28

5’7″, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon x 2

Bond: $50,000

Jennifer Barcena Acosta