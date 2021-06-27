El Paso County looking to put $5 million federal grant in Fabens Airport

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Construction of several hangars at the Fabens Airport are already underway but the county is looking to bolster the facility more with $5 million from a federal grant.

On Monday, county administrators will ask for approval to use the grant to pay for hangar space at the airport and provide a nearly $1.1 million match into the facility from bonds and the county’s economic impact fund. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

The agency received $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding to expand public works throughout the country.

Proposals to improve the Fabens Airport come as ongoing initiatives have been in the works for the last several years. Local groups including the University of Texas at El Paso have conducted research in aerospace innovation.

County documents state pre-construction activities are scheduled to be completed within 15 months, and after, an 18- to 24-month period after the closing of expenditures.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Part of Montana Avenue to be closed completely on Sunday for EPE work

Crime of the Week: Woman attacked, robbed and run over by her own car outside West El Paso gym

City's fourth water park to open Wednesday

Pro-immigrant groups welcome Kamala Harris to El Paso

Man arrested in alleged Home Depot robbery

9 New Movie Reviews: F9: The Fast Saga

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link