El Paso County looking to put $5 million federal grant in Fabens Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Construction of several hangars at the Fabens Airport are already underway but the county is looking to bolster the facility more with $5 million from a federal grant.

On Monday, county administrators will ask for approval to use the grant to pay for hangar space at the airport and provide a nearly $1.1 million match into the facility from bonds and the county’s economic impact fund. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

The agency received $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding to expand public works throughout the country.

Proposals to improve the Fabens Airport come as ongoing initiatives have been in the works for the last several years. Local groups including the University of Texas at El Paso have conducted research in aerospace innovation.

County documents state pre-construction activities are scheduled to be completed within 15 months, and after, an 18- to 24-month period after the closing of expenditures.

