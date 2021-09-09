El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego running for reelection

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Samaniego is looking to keep his position as County Judge of El Paso as his term is set to expire next year.

The Democrat has an active Facebook page for his reelection indicating his intention to run in the 2022 primaries. County races are partisan and primaries are held before the general election in November.

For now, county records indicate Samaniego is being challenged by an independent Guadalupe Giner. No other candidates have filed a treasurer in the race, according to county records.

Samaniego won his election nearly four years ago after defeating former city of El Paso mayor John Cook in a runoff election. There was no Republican challenger in the race in 2018.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DEA Tip of the Week

School bus driver shortage

UTEP Launches Banking Academy

Daily routine of El Paso Animal Services animal attendants

ktsm news update 10pm 09-08-2021

El Paso's First Skyscraper

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link