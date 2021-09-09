El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego running for reelection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ricardo Samaniego is looking to keep his position as County Judge of El Paso as his term is set to expire next year.

The Democrat has an active Facebook page for his reelection indicating his intention to run in the 2022 primaries. County races are partisan and primaries are held before the general election in November.

For now, county records indicate Samaniego is being challenged by an independent Guadalupe Giner. No other candidates have filed a treasurer in the race, according to county records.

Samaniego won his election nearly four years ago after defeating former city of El Paso mayor John Cook in a runoff election. There was no Republican challenger in the race in 2018.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.