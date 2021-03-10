El Paso County Judge and Mayor issue orders urging residents to observe COVID-19 precautions

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an amendment to their respective emergency orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders come as Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift statewide mask mandates and return businesses to full capacity begins on Wednesday night.

Samaniego and Leeser’s orders share language urging the public to continue wearing masks and utilizing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Their orders do not change the Governor’s orders but do point out businesses can implement health and safety policies in their establishments.

Under the orders, businesses are able to implement policy requiring employees, volunteers, visitors, contractors and guests in their establishments to wear masks and observe social distancing. They also allow businesses to implement measures to control and reduce the spread of the virus.

Their orders also outline that law enforcement cannot jail an individual for violating a directive. The orders also state criminal or civil penalties cannot be handed to an individual for not wearing a face coverings.

But law enforcement can act to enforce trespassing laws and remove violators at the request of business owners.