EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free community clean up events on Saturday, April 9th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity).

Organizers share that this event allows El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items, while making a difference in their community.

The drop off locations are:

Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838

Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd. Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

Tires

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.



Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

