EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free community clean up events on Saturday, April 9th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity).
Organizers share that this event allows El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items, while making a difference in their community.
The drop off locations are:
- Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838
- Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd. Canutillo, Texas 79835
Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:
Tires
- A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.
- Only 5 tires per residence.
- Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.
- Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.
Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste
- One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.
- Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.
- Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.
- CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.
