EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free community clean up events on Saturday, April 9th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity).

Organizers share that this event allows El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items, while making a difference in their community.

The drop off locations are:

  • Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838
  • Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd. Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

Tires

  • A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.
  • Only 5 tires per residence.
  • Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.
  • Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.


Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

  • One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.
  • Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.
  • Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.
  • CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

