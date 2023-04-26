EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Works is hosting a FREE community clean up events on Saturday, April 29th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity). This event is part of a series of community cleanups the department will be hosting from April to August. This cleanup event allows El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items, while making a difference in their community.

The drop off location:

• El Rosio Yard: 580 El Rosio, El Paso, TX 79928

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

• Tires

o A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

o Only 5 tires per residence.

o Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

o Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires,

and tires with rims.

• Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

o One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

o Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

o Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video

games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

o CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

This event is free and open to the residents of El Paso County. Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.