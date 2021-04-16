El Paso County hosts another drive-through vaccine event in Fabens on Friday

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

EL PASO, Texas, (KTSM) — El Paso County will be administering 1,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine in Fabens on Friday. There are still 1,000 vaccines left.

Residents will be getting the vaccine on first-come-first-serve basis until all the doses are used up.

The event will be held at El Paso County Emergency Services District 2, at 16001 Socorro Road in Fabens.

The event is open for anyone older than 18 and does not require any prior registration.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said, this is another effort to provide accessible vaccinations to residents of Fabens, Socorro, Clint and San Elizario.

“The more we show our capacity to do these things the more allocation we would get,” said Judge Samaniego.

He added that El Paso County has the highest allocation in Texas based on population.

With the latest pause put on the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, judge Samaniego said he is monitoring the situation and still encourages everyone to get any vaccine that is available.

“If it’s introduced back into the community I don’t want the community to feel hesitant because it was our vaccine of choice,” said Samaniego about the J&J vaccine adding tthat the county’s vaccination efforts haven’t been majorly disrupted by the halt.

He said the community has shown responsibility by continuing to wear their masks and businesses still being open with lower capacity.