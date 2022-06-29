EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Community Services Department will be hosting an upcoming COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinic. The clinic is free to the community and booster vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis.

With new variants occurring, it may be difficult to avoid getting COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and staying current on your booster shot can reduce the risk of spread, keep you from getting severely ill, and can help to keep you and your loved ones out of the hospital.

The Booster Vaccine Clinic will be held at the following location:

Thursday, June 30th

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Canutillo Community Center

7351 Bosque Rd., Canutillo, TX 79835

