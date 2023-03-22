EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County held a summit on Wednesday to better prepare veterans and caregivers with their estate planning needs.

The two-day event is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones.

The summit took place at the Ascarate Park Pavilion located at 6900 Delta Drive where they discussed veteran’s benefits, survivor benefits, burial planning, wills and advanced directives, VA caregivers, and more.

“Here is a place where they get to meet all kinds of people, even talking among themselves, meeting each other and socializing, they get to see some of the benefits,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said. “It’s also part of the Veteran’s Capital of the USA, we have to fill the gaps where housing, healthcare is not being met or any accessibility to anything we have in the community.”

Several community veteran organizations were in attendance. Linda Mais with the El Paso County Veterans Office and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation told KTSM these events are important to the community.

“A lot of times we see at the county veteran’s office is family members of veterans who have passed away and they have no clue how to navigate the system after the fact,” Mais said. “We’re trying to get them to navigate the system, VA and other veteran benefits before they pass.”

The second day of the event is on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is highly encouraged. If you or a family member are interested, please email epcountyhiddenheroes@gmail.com