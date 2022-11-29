EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate.

Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday.

A press release states that the auctions are open to anyone who is registered with “Public Auction.”

It was not immediately clear exactly what items will be up for auction in early December.

According to the County, all items will be sold “as is, where is, without any warranties or guarantees.”

Arrangements to pick up certain items will be made after the auction closes and payment has been completed.

According to their press release, the County can also add or delete items if they choose or place a reserve price (minimum price they would accept) on various items.