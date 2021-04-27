El Paso County holding after-hours vaccination event Tuesday evening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Far East El Paso County residents have an opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

The El Paso County Emergency Service District #2 is holding an after-hours vaccine event Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Fabens.

It will be at 16001 Socorro Rd. in Fabens and no appointment is needed.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said people had been requesting a drive-thru event during the evening hours for people who can’t get to vaccine appointments during work hours. The event is for anyone 16 years and older.

