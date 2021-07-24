El Paso County District Attorney’s Office to distribute school supplies to local teachers

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office says school supplies will be distributed to educators at two schools next week ahead of a return to in-person instruction.

District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and a group of volunteers will distribute supplies and personal protection equipment to educators at Mesita Elmentary School and Bassett Middle School, a news release says.

“Community outreach is an important goal of the current administration and we appreciate any support in achieving our goal,” a statement says.

The following are listed for donating supplies to the effort:

  • DA staff
  • Paso Del Norte Foundation
  • Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Panda Express 2725 N. Mesa Street
  • El Paso County Medical Society
  • Raising Cane’s 2031 N. Mesa Street
  • Kinley’s Coffee House
  • Fig & Brie
  • Krispy Kreme
  • UTEP Admissions
  • UTEP Athletics
  • Classy Touch Picnics
  • UTEP LSPI

