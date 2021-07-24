El Paso County District Attorney’s Office to distribute school supplies to local teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office says school supplies will be distributed to educators at two schools next week ahead of a return to in-person instruction.
District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and a group of volunteers will distribute supplies and personal protection equipment to educators at Mesita Elmentary School and Bassett Middle School, a news release says.
“Community outreach is an important goal of the current administration and we appreciate any support in achieving our goal,” a statement says.
The following are listed for donating supplies to the effort:
- DA staff
- Paso Del Norte Foundation
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Panda Express 2725 N. Mesa Street
- El Paso County Medical Society
- Raising Cane’s 2031 N. Mesa Street
- Kinley’s Coffee House
- Fig & Brie
- Krispy Kreme
- UTEP Admissions
- UTEP Athletics
- Classy Touch Picnics
- UTEP LSPI
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.