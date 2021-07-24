El Paso County District Attorney’s Office to distribute school supplies to local teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office says school supplies will be distributed to educators at two schools next week ahead of a return to in-person instruction.

District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and a group of volunteers will distribute supplies and personal protection equipment to educators at Mesita Elmentary School and Bassett Middle School, a news release says.

“Community outreach is an important goal of the current administration and we appreciate any support in achieving our goal,” a statement says.

The following are listed for donating supplies to the effort:

DA staff

Paso Del Norte Foundation

Drug Enforcement Administration

Texas Department of Public Safety

Panda Express 2725 N. Mesa Street

El Paso County Medical Society

Raising Cane’s 2031 N. Mesa Street

Kinley’s Coffee House

Fig & Brie

Krispy Kreme

UTEP Admissions

UTEP Athletics

Classy Touch Picnics

UTEP LSPI

