EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Commissioners Court share that they will distribute $163 million from their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Portfolio to the local community.

Back in March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319) into law.

On October 25, 2021, the Commissioners Court adopted the County ARPA Portfolio to appropriate the federal funds. The funding includes support to local non-profits through a Notice of Funding Opportunity which recently received 53 applicants.

County officials say the Portfolio is guided by a regional perspective on strategic development that introduces sustained investments through various essential service lines and partner agencies.

Those Strategic Areas of Investment are:

Public Health ($69.7M)

▪ $34.7M – University Medical Center

▪ $15.6M – County Facility Construction and Modernization

▪ $3.5 – Crisis Intervention Team Expansion in Sheriff’s Office

Critical Infrastructure & Community Development ($55.6M)

▪ $34M – First Time Water & Wastewater Projects

▪ $10M – Re-Entry Center

▪ $8M – Broadband Infrastructure

Economic Recovery ($21.6M)

▪ $9.7M – County Economic Recovery Programs (Loan Forgiveness & Assistance)

▪ $9.7M – Nonprofit Assistance via Notice of Funding Opportunity)

▪ $1.9M – Workforce Solutions Borderplex (Childcare & Workforce Training)

The $1.9 trillion package, based on President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.

