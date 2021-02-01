El Paso County Democrats call on city to conduct independent audit of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Democratic Party is calling on the city to conduct an independent audit over the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the area.

A statement authored by Dora Oaxaca, the chair of the party, says there are consistent concerns from the public about how the vaccine is being distributed and claims the rollout is failing the most vulnerable populations in the community.

The party is calling on the city to review outreach, registration, criteria, selection and the disbursement of the vaccine into the community. The audit should provide corrective actions, the letter added.

“After 30 days of recurring city “glitches” and media reporting on a multitude of residents’ concerns, it is completely unacceptable and incomprehensible that this life saving program is not meeting the needs of the community,” the statement says.

“Currently, the city is also operating under an “honor system” that does not demand that anyone prove any underlying conditions. This honor system needs to be assessed to determine if it is a contributing factor for potential abuse.”

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the city for comment.