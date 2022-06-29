EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Animal Welfare would like to remind the community to protect your pets during the upcoming 4th of July weekend. Since many animals fear fireworks, the following safety tips provided should help to protect your pets:

– Bring pets inside.

– Leave the TV or radio on to provide a distraction.

– Close the curtains or blinds.

– Make sure they get plenty of exercise before dark.

– Check fencing to make sure pets cannot escape.

– And have them chipped beforehand in the event of an escape.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July from El Paso County!

