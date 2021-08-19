El Paso County considering pausing Freakazoid Robots Festival and Labor Day tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court is considering a pause to two events large events scheduled for September.

Commissioners may arrange for the Freakazoid Robots Festival and Labor Day tournament to be postponed as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the area and as the region is observing an active indoor-mask mandate.

Veronica Myers, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, says commissioners should make a decision on Thursday as organizers need time to react to the county’s decision. For now, the commissioners are in recess and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is reaching out to Health Authority Hector Ocaranza to provide expertise before commissioners make a decision.

The Freakazoid Robots Festival is a two-day event scheduled for September 4 and 5. Tickets have also been on sale since June. The line-up of talent features big EDM artists such as Adventure Club, Alesso, Jauz, ZHU and many more.

In Baja California, Mexican officials are reconsidering allowing the “Baja Beach Fest,” to go on as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The festival has sold over 17,000 tickets as major Reggaeton artists were lined-up to perform at the event.