El Paso County Commissioners remove $92 million contract with U.S. Marshals Service from discussion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court removed discussion over a renewed $92 million contract with the U.S. Marshal Service for detention services from Monday’s meeting.

The item had been postponed from the commissioners’ agenda during their last meeting because the U.S. Marshals Service was reviewing the contract and requested a week extension.

Without discussion, commissioners voted unanimously to delete the item during Monday’s meeting at the request of Jessica Contreras, the county’s court recorder.

The agreement, as is, would set the largest rate increase for charges per day the county has seen in recent history. A proposed increase of $80 to $101 per day per federal inmate would be a 26.25-percent change, resulting in an annual increase of revenue of $4.8 million annually, according to county documents.

Projections estimate the fiscal impact would be $92 million over a four-year term. The county can renegotiate the rate every three years.

Revenue produced from the county’s agreement with the federal government is the third-largest source of revenue behind property and sales taxes, according to county documents.

