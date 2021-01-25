El Paso County Commissioners extend funeral assistance funding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court approved funds to assist families with funeral expenses incurred by the pandemic.

In a unanimous vote, the commissioners approved using $660,000 in federal dollars to provide up to $6,000 an applicant for families needing assistance for funeral expenses. The funds are to help residents in need who have lost family to COVID-19.

“We have seen the requests for funeral (assistance) through our office decline in January,” Irene Valenzuela, the county’s executive director of Community Services said. “We saw a huge surge in December. That was difficult for families and for us to see that.”

The county expects to be able to provide assistance to 66 applicants each month. The funding is set to last until June.

Last year, the county was able to help 224 households with their funeral expenses. The county was able to allocate $400,000 in CARES Act funds to the Community Services department.

Valenzuela said the county saw a spike in applications in December when the area saw the biggest spike in hospitalizations and infections. The county helped with 148 applications that month, she added.

While their is optimism that the need will not be as high in 2021, Valenzuela says her department is ensuring families will be able to receive assistance. In 2020, the average cost for funeral arrangements ranged between $4,900 and $5,100.

She said the county wanted to help pay for at least half the bill for families in need.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego asked if the county is ensuring that funds are not being used for storage fees.

Valenzuela assured the county’s dollars were not and that funeral homes are providing discounts to families impacted by the virus. Some funeral businesses reported $900 discounts on their services, she added.