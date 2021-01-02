El Paso County Commissioners Court to discuss contract with U.S. Marshals Service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court is scheduled to discuss whether to approve a renewed contract with the U.S. Marshals Service for federal detention services.

The agreement would set the largest rate increase for charges per day the county has seen in recent history, according to county documents. A proposed increase of $80 to $101 per day would be a 26.25 percent change resulting in an annual increase of revenue of $4.8 million annually, according to the documents.

The issue is one of the many topics for discussion during Monday’s meeting, which will be held on the county’s website at 9:30 a.m.

The county estimates the fiscal impact will be $92 million over a four-year term.

Revenue produced from the county’s agreement with the federal government is the county’s third largest source of revenue behind property and sales taxes, according to county documents.

