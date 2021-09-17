El Paso County Commissioners Court to consider over $2 million grant for DA border prosecution program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners Court will consider approval of a $2.4 million grant to the District Attorney’s Office from the Texas Office of the Governor to assist in prosecutions of crimes on the border.

The commissioners court is scheduled for a Monday morning meeting, which can be watched on the county’s YouTube page online. The DA’s office, if the funds are approved, may use the money as part of the Border Prosecutor, Regional Border Prosecutors, and Texas Anti-Gang attorney to provide direct prosecution resources to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Funds from the grant may assist in the prosecution of crimes along the border with cases in the 34th Judicial District, and Region 1 of the Border Prosecution Unit.

The unit provides technical assistance in drafting affidavits and court orders related to communications and execution of orders. Efforts between the Border Prosecution Unit and prosecutors from various jurisdictions target criminal enterprises who operate in areas throughout the state.

Funding for project pays for administrative support, coordination, and training in 23 district attorney’s offices in Texas.

