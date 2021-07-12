El Paso County Commissioners Court name redistricting commission appointees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court named its appointees to a redistricting commission, the first step in the process to set precinct maps for the next 10 years.

The redistricting process is an evaluation of precinct boundary lines, which is determined by population data generated by the U.S. Census every 10 years. Based on growth, decreases or stagnant trends, the redistricting process sets boundaries residents live within and determine how communities are represented.

On Tuesday, the five-member board submitted their nominees to oversee the process on the county level. They will make their recommendations to the commissioners court after completing their review of incoming population data from the Census Bureau later this year. Nine members were appointed on Monday and one position is pending.

The appointees are as follows, along with their appointor:

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego: Homer Reza and Jesus Valdez

Precinct 1 Commissioner Carlos Leon: Henry Ocegueda and Frank Hernandez

Precinct 2 Commissioner David Stout: Katherine Vandertulip and Quirino Villa

Precinct 3 Commissioner Iliana Holguin: Albert Alvidrez and Inocente Quintanilla

Precinct 4 Commissioner Carl Robinson: David Thackston

Robinson said he would submit his second nominee by the end of the week during Monday’s meeting.

Ramon Bracamontes, a chief aide to the county chief administrator, said appointees to the redistricting commission will convene before the end of July. They will be acquainted with redistricting tools and equipment and use data from 2010 as part of their orientation.

Bracamontes said the county is expecting to receive population data from the federal government by Sept. 30.

County officials say there are up to $40,000 available for advertising and communications efforts to invite the community to engage in the process. At least one meeting in each precinct is expected to be held during the redistricting process.

