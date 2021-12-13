El Paso County Commissioners Court incumbents face challengers in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three seats on the El Paso County Commissioners Court are up for reelection in 2022 and challengers are lined up to take them on in the Spring primaries.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego appears to be the lone Democratic candidate in the 2022 primaries for his position. Records of candidates filed with the state are not official yet and won’t be until listings are sent to county elections departments throughout the state.

If listings stay the same, Judge Samaniego will be the Democratic nominee in the general election against Independent Guadalupe Giner.

Monday marked the deadline for candidates interested in county, state and federal office. Races for county judge and two commissioners court precincts are up for election. Precincts 2 and 4 are on the ballot putting incumbents David Stout and Carl Robinson against challengers.

Stout, who has represented Precinct 2 for the last six years, faces Judy Gutierrez and Carlos Soto in the Democratic primary for the seat. Gutierrez ran for the City Council District 2 seat in 2020.

Robinson, who is running for reelection in Precinct 4 for the first time, faces at least one Democratic challenger. Sergio Coronado, the board president of the Canutillo Independent School District school board.

Coronado won a reelection bid into the school board during the 2020 general election.

Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd, who also ran for City Council last year, submitted an application for candidacy in the race. At first her application was rejected, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website, which was first reported by the blog El Paso Politics.

As of 9:30 p.m., Byrd’s application says she is now able to run for the seat.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Byrd and the Texas Secretary of State for comment. The El Paso County Elections Department provided the following statement:

“The Texas Secretary of State will publish the certified candidates. Our office does not have any information until we receive that list from the SOS,” Lisa Wise, the El Paso County elections administrator said.

In the Republican primary, another member of the Canutillo Independent School District school board is in the race for the Precinct 4 seat. Blanca Trout, a member of the board, faces David Adams, Adam Fatuch and Victor Navarette in the primary.

