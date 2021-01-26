El Paso County Commissioners call on city to act in Downtown Historic District issue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A proposed Downtown Historic District may be in jeopardy after a majority of property owners within the district’s boundaries say they oppose the effort.

Most of the opposition to the proposed district stems from a local ordinance that requires property owners to maintain or seek approval before altering historically designated buildings.

“It’s not actually legally actionable,” said Valerie Venecia, the county’s Heritage Tourism Coordinator during a Monday meeting. “This has been documented in conversations with the state who has also confirmed this matter with the federal government.”

Though county and city officials say the ordinance has not been enforced and is not an actionable requirement, property owners have submitted their objection to the proposal to the Texas Historical Commission, the state’s leading agency in historic preservation.

But there may be a way to calm property owners’ concerns about the district. And, it will require an action from the El Paso City Council.

On Monday night, the El Paso County Commissioners Court unanimously voted in favor of sending a letter to city officials asking them to strike down the local ordinance. The commissioners initiated the act amidst growing concern of what will happen with their application to federally recognize properties in the Downtown area.

Precinct 2 commissioner David Stout says there’s been misinformation about property owners having to abide by regulations.

“We need to make sure that myth is dispelled,” Stout said.

A member of Mayor Oscar Leeser’s staff said the office had not received the letter from the county on Tuesday afternoon.

KTSM 9 News asked if the mayor will consider placing the issue on next week’s agenda. The mayor has not answered.

Richard Dayoub, a registered lobbyist, participated in the county’s Monday meeting. The commissioners were discussing an application for a Segundo Barrio historic district – a separate but similar application to the downtown historic district proposal.

Dayoub suggested the commissioners reach out to all property owners and consider the regulations placed on them before they submit that application to the state.

He said he is not overly opposed to the Segundo Barrio historic district. But he said the county has to have better outreach with the application compared to the Downtown historic district proposal.

He mentioned the city “must” modify the code.

“The city still has on its books, on its code, a specific statue, that restricts the ability, on paper, of any individual to be able to go forward and proceed with a process of changing, modifying, improving, demolishing, any modifications to a property within a footprint once it receives its historic designation,” Dayoub said. “That is not acceptable in most legal environments.”

If established, a Downtown historic district would recognize nearly 300 properties in the Downtown area. The district would account for a large boundary with properties that both stand alone and contribute as historic treasures on the federal National Register of Historic Places.

Designations are primarily honorary and generally do not place restrictions on property owners. A designation typically frees up historic tax credits and federal dollars to renovate properties.

Prominent developers in Downtown El Paso have used the federal tax credits to restore and bring online sleepy historic buildings. The Plaza Hotel, Blue Flame Building, Bassett Tower and Paso del Norte Hotel are examples of some projects that received credits.

The county had scored a victory two weeks ago when the THC’s review board OK’d the application. A committee of state-appointed historians had received both letters of support and opposition to the application before the meeting.

Three City Council representatives, El Paso County Judge Samaniego, former state Senator Jose Rodriguez, and the city’s Historic Landmark Commission had sent letters in support of the application. But prominent developers and 60 individual property owners had opposed.

That victory was underscored by a lawsuit filed by the developers and property owners who said the district would place regulations on their buildings.

Last Friday, attorney Mark Osborn of the Kemp Smith law firm claimed most of the property owners were surprised by the application and felt they had not been considered in the process.

“The process requires that the owners of private property within the proposed district be notified of the nominations and if a majority of those property owners object to the nomination, the proposed district cannot be listed in the National Register,” he said.

Members of the Historic Landmark Commission said local regulations requiring property owners with recognized properties to maintain the buildings have not been enforced. When the regulation was created, it was part of an error, they said.

Chair Donald Sevigny said the HLC has presented changes to the City Council over the regulations, but they have not been acted on. He said the council would need to vote to change the regulation.

City records show the city council in August of 2018 had the chance to change the regulation but decided not to. District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello was the only one on council who voted to discuss and act on the issue.

For now, the application sits in the hands of Mark Wolfe, the executive director of the THC. It may remain in his office or be sent to the National Park Service for review by Spring.

Why is the historic district proposal controversial?

The county’s proposed district includes the Duranguito neighborhood where the city intends to build a multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center. As proposed, the district would recognize 13 properties in the neighborhood with historical significance.

The center is one of three signature projects proposed from the 2012 Quality of Life bond initiative.

City officials have maintained a viewpoint that buildings in the area do not have historical significance. And, former Mayor Dee Margo authored a letter to the THC claiming the buildings could not contribute to the district because several of them were damaged in 2017.

Construction crews poked holes into the properties a little more than three years ago. The city had made agreements with the property owners at the time requiring demolition to finalize the sales of the buildings.