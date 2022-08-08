EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to support individuals seeking abortion services.

The item was approved during Monday’s Commissioners Court. Commissioner David Stout, Pct. 2, introduced the item.

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer, which will essentially make abortion illegal in Texas by August 25 due to the state’s “trigger laws.”

Commissioner Stout said the County always follows the law and will continue to do so, however, said this resolution would take certain policy positions to support reproductive medical care.

“I believe this represents a strong compromise that allows us to protect women in our community,” Stout said during the meeting.

The resolution:

Urges the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office to not initiate targeted investigations and prosecutions into the crime of abortion.

Directs the County Attorney to actively seek participation, as a plaintiff or amicus curia, in ongoing or future litigation to protect the availability of abortion medical services in El Paso.

Direct County staff, in consultation with the County Attorney’s Office, to review the County’s employment health guidelines and bring forward for consideration any policy proposals or amendments to ensure individuals have access to appropriate medical care, unless otherwise prohibited by State or federal law.

Direct the County Administrator to consider budgetary proposals for FY 2023 or FY 2024 to ensure accessible maternal and child health services for El Paso County residents.

Direct that an item is added to the El Paso County Legislative Agenda that opposes any legislation that seeks to criminalize or penalize a person seeking medical care that may include abortion.

Stands in solidarity with individuals who will be impacted by state and federal laws on abortion.

Members from both sides of the abortion debate spoke during public comment.

This comes after El Paso City Council failed to pass a similar item in July, which would have directed the City manager to create a policy to deprioritize abortion investigations in El Paso funded by taxpayers.

The full Commissioners Court video is below:

