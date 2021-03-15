El Paso County Coliseum administrator says it would not compete with proposed Downtown arena

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Coliseum would not be in competition with a proposed Downtown arena if it were built, according to the head official of the El Paso Sports Commission.

Brian Kennedy, executive director of the El Paso Sports Commission, says “absolutely nothing” will happen with the coliseum’s ability to attract business if the city proceeds with a proposed idea for a downtown entertainment facility.

He further stated El Paso does not have a venue with 16,500 seats available. But it’s not really needed, he told El Paso County Commissioners on Monday.

“Personally, I have some doubt on whether that’s going to happen,” Kennedy said. “There hasn’t really been shown that there is a need for one yet.” “We could grow into that but right now there is not a need.”

Kennedy’s remarks come as an agreement between the commission and county reaches closer to the end of its timeline. The agreement allowing the El Paso Sports Commission to operate the coliseum ends on September 30, according to a county presentation.

The nonprofit has been in charge of running the coliseum since 2003 and has provided a space for various acts and performances throughout the years. In that time, the contract between the county and sports commission has been amended four times.

Local developers, elected officials and city administrators have claimed there is a need for a large Downtown venue. Proposed plans have squared such an idea in the Union Plaza neighborhood.

The city is pursuing a plan to build a Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center just South of the Convention Center. But the project has been tied up in litigation where community advocates and historians have opposed the project.

Funds from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond initiative would fund the construction of the center.

Kennedy says a bulk of events are held in small arenas that are able to sit between 3,000 and 9,500 guests, which is within the range of the coliseum’s capacity. And, there are specific venues for smaller and larger acts and performances, he added.

“When you take a look at this, there are lanes for everyone,” he said.

Kennedy credits his commission with pulling in regional and national tournaments including the U.S. Bowling Congress Women’s and Open Bowling Championships. He also credits the nonprofit with a role in producing the Conference USA Basketball Championship and the Senior Softball USA Texas State Championships.

The commission has helped generate $123 million in total economic impact from sports tourism between 2003 and 2019, Kennedy says. On average, the coliseum helped generate $7.3 million in economic impact, he added.