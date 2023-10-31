EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is committed to recognizing Veterans and their families every day. As the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A., the El Paso County Veterans Assistance Office will celebrate with numerous family-friendly events because in El Paso, Texas, “Every Day is Veterans Day.”

The free events will take place throughout El Paso County beginning with the 2023 Veteran of the Year Recognition Ceremony at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 1st at 11:00 a.m.

Additional events include:

Nov. 10: Fabens Veterans Parade – 8:00 a.m.

Fabens Veterans Park, 602 4th St. NE, Fabens, Texas 79838

Nov. 10: El Paso Texas Flags Across America Northeast Parade – 10:00 a.m.

Stahala Dr. & Hondo Pass, El Paso Texas 79904

Nov. 11: San Elizario Veteran Parade – 9:00 a.m.

Thompson Rd., San Elizario, Texas 79849

Nov. 11: United American Veterans Organization (UAVO) Parade – 10:00 a.m.

Myrtle Ave and N. Florence St., El Paso, Texas 79901

In addition, beginning November 2nd , the public is invited to view our “Spotlight on Hometown Heroes” photo wall. Over 80 photos of Veterans submitted by the public will be showcased in the Commissioners Court Lobby, located on the 3rd floor of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse during business hours.



For more information on these events or the El Paso County Veterans Assistance Office, please contact (915) 875-8570.