El Paso County Attorney’s Office shuts down ‘illegal’ strip club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Attorney’s Office says an illegal strip club is no longer operating due to allegations of prostitution and operating without a permit for selling alcohol.

The Outskirts Gentlemen’s Club, also known as the Outskirts Alphas Club was shut down during an operation that led to the arrest of Mario Josue Escajeda, who is presumed to be the owner of the operation. The business operated at 1491 Darrington Road, though the sheriff’s office notified the owner that a permit to operate a sexually oriented business would be denied.

A lawsuit alleges the business continued to operate as a sexually oriented business without a license since last September.

“In addition to Mr. Escajeda, the legal action names the managers Isaac Angel Salazar, and the owner of the building, Panorama Investments LLC, as defendants to the lawsuit,” a news release says.

An affidavit from investigator with the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission claims the owners were storing and selling liquor and beer without a license in violation of state law.

“Additionally, criminal activity occurs habitually at the location, including the sale and use or narcotics and prostitution,” a news release reads.

Evidence in the suit was presented to the El Paso County 327th District Court on Monday. Judge Linda Chew signed a temporary restraining order closing the business. The cabaret will remain closed unless a temporary injunction is not approved.

A temporary injunction hearing is scheduled for June 24 at 3:30 p.m.

“I want to thank all law enforcement agencies that investigated this location because their great work made our case successful in court,” El Paso County attorney Jo Anne Bernal said.

