El Paso County approves memorial sign in honor of fallen deputy Peter Herrera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court approved a setting up a sign in memory of fallen sheriff deputy Peter Herrera in San Elizario.

The commissioners court unanimously approved creating the sign, which will sit on private property in East El Paso County. There will be an unveiling of the sign on March 24, marking the second anniversary of his passing.

Pete Faraone, president of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officers Association, said having a permanent marker in honor of Herrera ensures the community will know of the sacrifice he made for his community.

“Nothing can be done to ease the pain that his family and coworkers feel everyday,” Faraone said. “But this will help to ensure that Pete and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Faraone also thanked Jerry Odom, who owns the private property where the sign will go, for working with the county to memorialize Herrera.

The sheriff association president read a statement from Herrera’s wife thanking the county, association, property owner and commissioner Iliana Holguin, who represents San Elizario, for their efforts to memorialize her late husband.

Luis Herrera, the officer’s father, called into the meeting to share a heartfelt message with the commissioners court.

“The Herrera family is still deeply saddened and continues to grieve the loss of our beloved, Pete,” Herrera said. “We are grateful and we sincerely thank you your honor and board of commissioners for the thoughtful, gracious and beautiful memorial depicting the memory forever of our son, Peter.”

The fallen deputy was killed in a shooting during a traffic stop in San Elizario on March 22, 2019. Facundo Chavez and Arlene Pina, were arrested and taken to jail as part of the case.

Chavez allegedly pulled and fired a gun he had on his waist during the stop when he was told to exit his car. A police affidavit says one of the several bullets from the shooting struck Herrera in the back of the head.

Police documents say Chavez began hitting Herrera after the shots and Pina got out of the care and said “Beat that f—” in Spanish.

Both are still awaiting their fates as court processes continue. There are status conferences set for both of them in a few weeks. And, both remain in jail, according to the county’s website.