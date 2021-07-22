El Paso community shares ‘pet rescue love stories’ after Husky abandonment video goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hearts broke across the Borderland on Wednesday following the release of a video that showed a husky being abandoned on the side of the road.
The husky has since been rehomed to a loving family, but the effect of the video remains.
KTSM 9 News asked members of the community to submit their pet rescue love stories as a reminder that oftentimes our animals save us as much as we’ve rescued them.
