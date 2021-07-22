El Paso community shares ‘pet rescue love stories’ after Husky abandonment video goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hearts broke across the Borderland on Wednesday following the release of a video that showed a husky being abandoned on the side of the road.

The husky has since been rehomed to a loving family, but the effect of the video remains.

KTSM 9 News asked members of the community to submit their pet rescue love stories as a reminder that oftentimes our animals save us as much as we’ve rescued them.

Finn, Lauren Zimmerman: “We took Finn from the EPAS in March 2020 when they initially put out an urgent call for temporary fosters leading into the shutdown. When we got him home and realized he was deaf, we knew immediately we had to keep him. He’s been the perfect companion for more than a year now and made distancing and isolation during the pandemic much more bearable. I’m so glad we decided to adopt.”

Jack, Chris Lewels: “I met my best friend at El Paso Saddle Blanket ten years ago in a cage. He scared me and we didn’t get to know each other for about a month. He is now my savior and he came home on August 22, my brother’s birthday, his birthday — my favorite day.”

Clara, Oscar Garza and Lena Alvarez: “I love Clara because she is the kindest kitty I have ever met. She greets everyone with kisses and is always there to cuddle you when you are sad. Rescuing her was the best decision!”

Matilda, Ivy, and Penny, Zach Zuniga: “Matilda, Ivy, and Penny have their own rescue story and they all end up the same: on my couch. Adopt, don’t shop.”

Sox, Michelle Millen: “Sox is almost 6 and was surrendered by an owner who just ‘couldn’t PCS with him.’ He didn’t like men and tried to kill my husband, but now they love each other so much and he’s been the best with the kids and our two other dogs. Black lab is Sox.”

Penelope, Heather Harmston: “My fiancé Mauro found our little fur baby Penelope being chased by some yard dogs at his trucking business . He heard her crying trying to get away from them in the wheel of the truck . He grabbed her and took her home and now I’ve been replaced. She became our oldest dog’s best friend and for a whole year brought her back to life until she passed . She was the best blessing we could have ever asked for.”

Oliver, Lindsay Greenup: “Oliver was adopted at the Humane Society of El Paso in 2014 thanks to the former volunteer coordinator! She knew I had been looking for a weenie dog and called me when three of them came from the dachshund rescue in Albuquerque. I wanted to take all 3 of them, but I knew I could only pick one. I instantly fell in love with Oliver. He has been my sidekick ever since. So happy that we found each other!”

George, Sylvia Coulehan: “This is a rescue in reverse. I went to the Humane Society of El Paso to look for a new fur baby to help me heal from the loss of my Maltese, Mikey. While I was being escorted through the kennels, our eyes met, and it was love at first sight. Georgie is almost five and the absolute love of my life.”

Fancy, Priscilla Duran: “Fancy was adopted from the humane society but her original family fell on hard times and they ended up putting her on an ad on Facebook. She was badly neglected but she was still trusting. She was a stray and a mama but now she’s just the princess of the house. She is such a wonderful baby.”

Mekha, Ashleigh Sambrano: “I got Mekha at a shelter in NM. She was found on the street as a puppy and had been mistreated by the monsters that had her before me. Now she’s 12 and living her best life.”

Graham, John and Liliana Cope: “Graham was left in the El Paso heat in a cardboard box in the desert. He found his forever home with the most loving big sister. Thank you, Animal Rescue League of El Paso!”

Milo, Alexa Meraz: “We rescued Milo from the Alamogordo animal control after seeing his adorable picture on their Facebook page. He contracted parvo within the first week and luckily survived after a lot of care. He’s playful, goofy and energetic and he’s made us so happy! I can’t imagine life without him.”

Odys, Jamie Rose: “This is Odys. I found him in the middle of the street. He was dirty, in a filthy little shirt & only a few months old. I called him & he came straight over. I asked all the houses around if he was there, they all said no, so I took him to see if he was chipped. He wasn’t. So I washed him off & he’s been by my side ever since.”

Bluebell, Celina Quintana: “Here’s a look at my baby boy Bluebell! I fell head over heels for him after one of our Mutt Mondays at KTSM. He’s now one of the biggest parts of my life, he’s come a long way from his separation anxiety and skin condition of dermatitis. He turns one in September!!”

Snowcone, Erin Coulehan: “My fiance saw the most beautiful puppy dumped in an irrigation canal two days after my birthday in 2019. He brought her home, she wasn’t chipped, and fit right in with our existing rescue pack. She’s been our Snowcone ever since.”

Hamburger, Blaine McNutt: “Hamburger was found roaming the streets of Sunland Park, New Mexico last summer. He was picked up and diagnosed with pneumonia and Stage 3 heartworm disease — you could fit your fingers in the space between his ribs. My fiancee and I have other rescue bulldogs and started out fostering the little guy. After a long recovery, we couldn’t let him go!”

Minnie, Kate Leverton Miller: “Our rescue German Shepherd, Minnie, was abandoned in San Marcos after delivering a litter of puppies. She was still lactating when she got to the shelter. She didn’t get to take care of her puppies but now she takes care of our baby.”

Marley, Toni, Booboo, Coco, Louie, Grecia Green: “Marley (white cat) was rescued from a foster home and was the last of his litter. Toni (middle) we found him behind Kiki’s after having lunch during the summer of 2011. My oldest, Booboo, who we rescued 30 minutes before the shelter closed for the day, was going to be euthanized. Coco was a street kitty that we rescued behind an apartment complex when our son was 3 months old. Louie, who isn’t here, was rescued from a lady who sold tamales.”

Eisenhower, Tristian London: “Here’s our Eisenhower, when we were barely a new little family, my wife went to help a friend pick up a Husky from the shelter, while there she saw this big ole St. Bernard, who despite being as giant as he was fluffy, was gentle with our newborn daughter. As she asked about the process and time frame so she could talk to me about it, they let her know that a truck had just pulled up to pick up the dog along with others because they hadn’t been adopted and been there too long. He was promptly stuffed into her car and brought home, he was a wonderful and loving boy, my daughter & son’s first pet, protector of every home as our family grew bigger, and my best friend at my side every morning and night for my coffee & cigarettes for almost 4 years until we lost him to bone marrow cancer. RIP Eisenhower.”

