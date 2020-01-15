El Paso community pays respects to K-9 Border Patrol agent Bulder at his funeral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple law enforcement agencies and members of the El Paso community said goodbye to Bulder, the Border Patrol K-9 agent killed last month during a raid.

Bulder was killed on Dec. 17 in the backyard of a home in the 4500 block of Capricorn during a raid involving multiple agencies.

El Paso Police said a 62-year-old man opened fire on law enforcement and a bullet struck and killed Bulder, who was a part of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit. The suspect, who was later identified as Paul Jarvis in court documents, was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Wednesday’s funeral service was attended by Border Patrol agents, other K-9’s and Bulder’s handler, a Border Patrol agent.

Border Patrol officials said Bulder was the first canine killed in the line of duty in CBP history.