EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso county hospital district, county commissioners and city representatives are hosting community meetings for the public to learn about the $345 million bond proposal, which if passed, would raise property taxes.

The hospital district, which oversees University Medical Center, is asking for the county to approve $345.7 million dollars of certificates of obligation for various hospital upgrades.

The certificates of obligation, as KTSM previously reported, don’t need voter approval, rather just the majority of commissioners to vote in approval.

If the county passes the proposal, this would raise property taxes for El Pasoans from the years 2023-2047.

According to UMC leaders, this would add $56.80 per year or $4.73 monthly for every $100,000 of property valuation for the first ten years and then reduce to $28.70 per year or $2.39 monthly for every $100,000 of property valuation the remaining years.

The community meetings are listed below where people are encouraged to ask questions and voice concerns about the proposal:

Thursday (08/11/2022): Commissioner Stout’s meeting, 6 p.m., 2119 Cypress Ave. (Chamizal Community Center)

Wednesday (08/17/2022): Commissioner Stout’s meeting, 6 p.m., 709 Lomita Dr. (Sylvia Carreon Community Center)

Tuesday (08/23/2022): Commissioner Holguin, 6 p.m., 8600 Alameda Ave. (Ysleta High School Auditorium)

Wednesday (08/24/2022): City Rep. Svarzbien meeting, 6 p.m., 4801 Osborne Dr. (Westside Regional Command Center)

Wednesday (08/31/2022): City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez meeting, 5:30 p.m. 3623 Buckner St. (Lunchbox Restaurant)

Thursday (09/08/2022): Commissioner Stout’s meeting, 6 p.m., 500 W.University Ave. (UTEP, Undergraduate Learning Center)

