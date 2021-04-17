El Paso community comes together for Border Patrol agent battling COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans came together in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens imposed on a family of a border patrol agent who is fighting for his life with complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Freddie Vasquez, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, has been hospitalized since early February with complications form the novel coronavirus.

Family and friends are doing what they can to support Vasquez and his family. On Saturday morning, a 50-50 Run began at the Harley Davidson shop in East El Paso kicked off a fundraiser to support the agent and his family.

“He’s the epitome of what we as agents are… hard working, great core values and just an overall great family man,” Jesus Arredondo said. “We miss him and we’re praying that he gets better.”

Inez Vasquez told KTSM 9 News her husband is an 18-year veteran with the U.S. Border Patrol and has been a canine handler for the past few years.

Vasquez’s husband had been intubated and under sedation, and initially, doctors told his wife that he had several strokes. But doctors have since told her that he did not have multiple strokes but instead had brain inflammation related to COVID-19.

