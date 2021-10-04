El Paso Community College student is athlete of the week in NJCAA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Faith Nyathi, of the El Paso Community College, is the National Junior College Athletic Association athlete of the week after running to first place in the New Mexico Highlands Invitational.

Nyathi was recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday. And, completed a 5K in 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

She outpaced her closest competitor by over one during the invitational in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“I heard of EPCC’s dominate cross country team in Zimbabwe and aimed at running here all along,” she said.

The community college’s cross-country teams will travel to Las Vegas, New Mexico for their next competition on October 16.

