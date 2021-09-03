El Paso Comic Con introduces some of the first Latina superheroes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first Latina superhero universe will make an appearance at El Paso Comic Con 2021.

Kayden Phoenix, a third-generation Chicana from East Los Angeles who created a team of Latina superheroes called “A La Brava,” is bringing Chicana representation to El Paso Comic Con. She hopes to bring fair representation of Latinas in this superhero universe to inspire young Latina girls who are learning about comic books.

In the “A La Brava” superhero universe, Latinas of different heritages fight against female injustices. Each book tells its origin story and social cause. In the end, the Latina superheroes form the A La Brava team.

Phoenix wanted to create Latina superheroes that empower and invigorate.

“I want to create a superhero mindset for all marginalized individuals,” Phoenix said. “Equality’s very slowly moving in real life, but it’s still moving. One day I hope to not have the hashtag #LatinaEqualPay or have a month to celebrate my existence because the rest of the year means oppression.”

Phoenix’s passion is combined with the talents of Latina artist team Eisner-nominated illustrator Eva Cabrera and newcomer Amanda Julina Gonzalez, an uprooted New Mexican who recently graduated from Laguna College of Art and Design in Animation.

The team created the following three comic books: JALISCO, a blade-wielding folklorico dancer that uses her culture as her weapon. SANTA, a brawler that takes down the ICE detention centers. LOQUITA is a teen detective in the supernatural world. RUCA is a vigilante taking justice. BANDITA is the gunslinger in modern-day New York.

“A big part of my life’s purpose is to give voice to stories as multifaceted, atypical, and diverse as the people we find in the real world,” Phoenix said.

EPCON will take place from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12. For tickets and more information, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.