El Paso clothing company donates prom package to two lucky seniors

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Although the world has seen darker days during the pandemic, a local El Paso clothing shop is looking to brighten the spirits of two well-deserving senior students.

Marking their third annual giveaway, JS House of Fashion will present its Prom Pamper Package. The giveaway will provide two seniors an award based on their merits and hard work.

One male and female will receive a free dress/suit design with customization and alterations. Also, free hair, make-up, nail and photography services for their 2021 senior prom will be provided.

Kellie Evans, owner of JS House of Fashion, said it’s a priceless feeling seeing the faces of the high school students after they receive their gifts.

“(What) I really aspire is to teach the youth is that there’s still good-hearted people out here that do good things just because, you know, I love the look that they have on their faces when they get their suits with her dress, it makes me want to continue to do this for years and years to come,” said Evans.

To qualify for the Prom Pamper Package award, students must provide a copy of their report card and submit a video of why they feel they’re deserving. All applicants must submit a video essay stating why they believe they are deserving of the PPP award.

Applicants must provide their most recent report(s) card or verification of passing by their school’s counselor, indicating that their grades are in compliance according to school district guidelines.

Applicants must submit their essay and copy of their grades to jakada_llc@yahoo.com by Dec. 14.

Recipient winners are scheduled to be announced on Dec. 18 via email and social media.

