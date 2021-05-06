El Paso city manager and attorney evaluations to begin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council appears to be initiating the city’s attorney and manager’s evaluations, according to city documents.

On Tuesday, the council is set to discuss the two executives’ evaluations during a closed-door portion of the meeting. The two positions are evaluated annually by the mayor and council, and typically are what dictate whether the two will get merit-based pay increases.

Last year, the council gave city manager Tommy Gonzalez an “outstanding” score and city attorney Karla Nieman and “exemplary” score, each the highest rating awarded. Both executives received a merit increase in their pay.

Gonzalez received a $21,645 raise and Nieman received a $7,663 raise in their annual salaries after evaluations were finalized last year. The city withheld summaries and notes by each city representative last year, until the Texas Attorney General upheld previous rulings that those documents could be released.

View last year’s valuations or download here:

