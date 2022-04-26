EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso City Council voted to direct the city manager and chief financial officer to develop the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget that looks at options to decrease the overall property tax rate.

The policy action—sponsored by City Representative Isabel Salcido and co-sponsored by Reps. Cassandra Hernandez and Henry Rivera—aims to reduce the financial impact on the City’s taxpayers and maintain City services, facilities, and projects.

City Council has adopted the City’s budget without increasing the property tax rate in Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the Council has also approved decreases in the property tax bill for senior citizens or residents with disabilities.

City leaders are asking El Pasoans to share their views on what city services are most meaningful to them through the annual budget survey: ‘Chime In!’

The City said it is best practice to engage the public early in the budget process which allows the City to align its investments with priorities identified by the community.

Under this engagement campaign, the public will have additional opportunities to participate in the budget development process including social media polls, focus groups, and a series of public meetings that will be scheduled prior to the adoption of the new budget.

Survey responses will serve as a guide for prioritizing the City’s budget, which annually must be adopted by August 31.

The survey is available in English and Spanish via the Chime In! banner on the City’s homepage. The survey period runs through May 31, 2022.

