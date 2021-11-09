El Paso City Council votes to look for ways to repair damaged Duranguito buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council voted unanimously voted to look for ways to repair damaged Duranguito buildings during a meeting on Tuesday.

There are several buildings in the neighborhood on Chihuahua Street that were damaged in 2017 when construction crews moved to demolish the structures.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council also decided to seek a consultant that can provide a cost estimate on the city’s proposed Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center. The project would be built in the Duranguito neighborhood under current city plans.

“It doesn’t take somebody from out of town to tell me what the value of that neighborhood is,” District 6 city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez said. “There’s more than one solution to this problem, and the difficulty we are going to have is find that middle ground.”

