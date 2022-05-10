EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During Tuesday’s El Paso City Council meeting, members voted to establish a women’s commission.

The idea of a commission dedicated to protecting women’s rights came after the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggesting it was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Nearly 50 people who ended up speaking during the public comment portion were from pro-life groups with some people from the pro-choice side weighing in as well.

Representative Claudia Rodriguez then questioned why this item was on El Paso City Council’s agenda, saying members don’t have any purview over what happens with the Supreme Court and their decision on abortion.

Mayor Oscar Leeser weighed in with an emotional comment, saying while he was against abortion, he was in favor of human rights.

Leeser tearfully shared his personal family’s story about a choice he and his wife faced 40 years ago with complications with her pregnancy, resulting in their daughter’s early birth by 10 weeks.

He said he believes people should have the right to make a choice, as his family did, saying his daughter is now turning 40 with four children.

The vote was 5-3, with representatives Joe Molinar, Claudia Rodriguez, and Cissy Lizarraga against and representatives Peter Svarzbien, Alexsandra Annello, Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido, and Henry Rivera in favor of the proposed commission.

