El Paso City Council to vote on supporting renaming of part of Patriot Freeway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In addition to creating a municipal district commission, the El Paso City Council will also consider supporting a state bill to rename a portion of U.S. 54.

Tuesday’s agenda includes a number of issues, including a resolution on whether the council supports fair and comprehensive immigration reform at the federal level. And, approving a $2 million contract for architect and engineering services for the El Paso Police Department’s Central Regional Command Center.

The council meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the city’s Livestream and YouTube pages. It is unclear when the council will begin to hold in-person meetings.

On the agenda, the council will consider supporting Texas Senate Bill 1704, which proposes a dedication of a portion of U.S. 54, also known as the Patriot Freeway, in honor of Korean War veterans.

The portion would add to a piece of the highway between the New Mexico state line and Loop 375 that is already designated as the Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.

