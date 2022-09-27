EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the number of migrants arriving in El Paso continues to grow, City Council will vote to provide more funding to send the processed migrants via bus to New York, Chicago and other cities.

The city of El Paso will be submitting for reimbursement through Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA).

According to Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz-Acosta, it will be for emergency food and a shelter program for costs up to $3 million in October and the quarter of July, August and September.

The contract is for charter bus transportation services to migrants for an amount not to exceed $6 million. As the agenda item states, the term is for 16 months.

To date, $250,000 has been the average daily cost, although the city is planning on receiving $2 million for future costs from FEMA.

According to Cruz-Acosta, the city is asking for the reimbursement, once the quarter ends on September 30th.

She added they will discuss and vote for an additional $4 million but not exceed those 6 million.

Last week, Mayor Oscar Leeser was urged to issue an emergency declaration by City Council members but states the request is premature.

As of last Friday, 50 migrants were in the shelter, according to the Rescue Mission of El Paso CEO Blake Barrow. However, those numbers could balloon, as we saw a few weeks ago when 500 migrants packed the shelters and streets of downtown.

If you wish to attend the City Council meeting at 9 a.m. it is located at City Hall 300 N Campbell St, El Paso, TX 79901 or click here for virtual.

