El Paso City Council to introduce tax rate, commercial valuations down in certified tax rolls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is closer to setting the fiscal year 2022 budget and will introduce the tax rate during Tuesday’s meeting.

The City Council is expected to introduce a tax rate freeze for next year’s budget but more revenue from increases in property valuations are expected to come in for 2022.

City representatives are set to discuss next year’s budget on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.

El Paso Central Appraisal District certified figures show certified total values for properties came just short of projections made by the city’s management and budget office.

Net taxable values for 2022 certified values stand at $38.7 billion, which is $7.8 million short of what projections were. And, according to a budget presentation, the values are $1.5 billion more than they were last year.

City figures show net taxable values are up nearly .25 percent compared to last year’s valuations.

But as predicted, commercial valuations took a slight dip as total valuations are $10.5 billion, a 1.9 percent reduction compared to last year. And, residential valuations are at $22.5 billion, an 8.3 percent increase compared to last year.

Residents have raised concerns about this year’s re-evaluation of properties by the appraisal district. And, though the city is considering a tax rate freeze, it appears residents will still feel the pinch on their tax bills.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.