El Paso City Council to finalize “Lost Dog” and Kapp property conservation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Large portions of natural space will permanently be preserved under finalized conservation easements the El Paso City Council is set to review on Tuesday.

Local natural preservationists pushed to preserve Lost Dog Trail and the Knapp property for years. One effort coming through a citywide election.

The council’s Tuesday morning meeting at 9 a.m. is expected to finalize those efforts. The land included in the easements are located in the Northeast and Northwest parts of the city.

City representatives are set to go over an ordinance’s second reading to allow the city manager to sign a conservation easement by the city, El Paso Water Utilities and Frontera Land Alliance for both pieces of land.

The Knapp land is about 300 acres of natural land in the Northeast, and a conservation easement would protect it from development. The Lost Dog Trail is a little more than 1,000 acres of undeveloped land in the Northwest used for hiking and biking.