El Paso City Council to fill Municipal Judge #4 vacancy today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will fill the Municipal Court Judge #4 vacancy during a special meeting today.

Video of the meeting can be found on the city’s YouTube or Livestream pages.

The candidates are Christopher Anchondo, Lauren Ferris, Elia Garcia, Enrique Holguin, Max

Munoz, Alyssa Nava, Ruben Nunez and Anatasha Arditti Vance.

The position will be up for election in 2022.

The posted position stated a salary of $54,000 annually with benefits. The applicants must have been a licensed attorney in good standing and have had two or more years of practice in Texas.

The Municipal Judge presides over Class C misdemeanor pretrials, bench trials and jury trials; civil bail bond forfeitures; show cause, indigency, right of possession hearings and other designated hearings.

Fourteen candidates submitted applications for the position, but only eight names were submitted by city representatives to the City Manager’s office.

The position was left vacant when Lillian Blancas, who won the seat in a runoff election on Dec. 5, passed away in December from COVID-19.

This story will be updated.