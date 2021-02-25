El Paso City Council to discuss whether to provide free bus rides for COVID-19 vaccinations

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will discuss whether to provide free bus rides to members of the public who need a lift to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Members of the council are scheduled to discuss the topic during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The agenda discussion is sponsored by Mission Valley and Far East representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Isabel Salcido.

The agenda item says “discussion and action that the city manager be authorized to execute free bus rides to the citizens of El Paso who need transportation to have their COVID-19 vaccine administered.”