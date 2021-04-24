El Paso City Council to discuss home valuations on Monday

A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is set to discuss recent property valuations and how the city may offset the fiscal impacts to property owners.

City officials are expecting to see a 13 percent increase in residential property values for the current fiscal year, which has prompted concern in the community about cost increases on tax bills.

Monday’s item is set to discuss that reality and explore options the City Council can take to offset some of the impacts. The discussion will also gravitate around discussions not to raise the tax rate or use the city’s stabilization fund.

On Tuesday, another item over property valuations is scheduled for discussion and action to help older and disabled El Pasoans. The proposition includes increasing exemptions for homeowners who are over the age of 65 or disabled.