El Paso City Council to create Municipal District Commission

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There are a few items to look out for on the City Council’s Tuesday agenda.

One important item will be the council’s decision to create a municipal districting commission, which will provide recommendations to the council on whether boundaries need to be adjusted for representative districts.

The item is sponsored by city Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Cassandra Hernandez and Peter Svarzbein. The council is scheduled to discuss and take action on the issue Tuesday during the legislative body’s 3:30 p.m. meeting.

A districting commission is formed on or before Sept. 1 following the publication of the decennial U.S. census findings. Each representative nominates a resident of their district and the mayor appoints someone who lives within the city to be on the commission.

Appointed members of the commission cannot serve the city in any other capacity.

“Upon receiving the commission’s recommendations, the council shall review the population of each district, and as soon as possible, shall change the boundaries thereof as necessary to insure substantial equality in the populations of the districts,” the city of El Paso’s charter says.

